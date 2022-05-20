3 injured in River Road single rollover crash, driver charged with DUI

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man will face drunk driving charges after a single-vehicle crash injured him and two young passengers in Jones County Friday morning.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the crash happened on River Road around 11:25 a.m.

Chancellor says the driver, 30-year-old Walter Hamilton, lost control of a Toyota Tacoma, and it flipped into a yard at a home near the State Route 590 intersection.

EMServ Ambulance Service transported Hamilton to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel to be treated for injuries, as well as transported an 11-year-old male passenger to Forrest General Hospital.

A six-year-old girl was treated on the scene by EMServ medics, according to Chancellor, and was taken to FGH by a family member.

JCSD suspected Hamilton of driving while impaired and will be charged with driving under the influence.

Chancellor says units from South Jones Fire & Rescue and Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue also responded to the crash to provide services to the injured persons.

