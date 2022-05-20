Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

2022 MHSAA Baseball Championships airing on WDAM 7 Bounce

Three Pine Belt high school baseball teams will be competing at Trustmark Park in Pearl in...
Three Pine Belt high school baseball teams will be competing at Trustmark Park in Pearl in their respective classes.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 will have coverage of the 2022 Mississippi High School Activities Association’s baseball championships on Bounce TV.

The first two days, featuring the opening games in each of Mississippi’s six public high school classifications, will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Coverage of the second games in the best-of-three series will be shown on Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27.

Series-deciding third games, if necessary, would be played Saturday and Sunday.

Three Pine Belt high school baseball teams will be competing at Trustmark Park in Pearl in their respective classes.

  • Sumrall High School will be playing for the Class 4A title against Pontotoc High School, with the series’ second game televised at 4 p.m. Thursday.
  • Stringer High School will be playing for the Class 2A title against East Union High School with the series’ second game televised at 1 p.m. Friday.
  • Seminary will be playing for the Class 3A title against Amory High School with the series’ second game set for 4 p.m. Friday.

Here is the suggested listing of channel numbers on cable and satellite providers that include Bounce TV:

  • Cable/Antenna - Channel 7.3
  • Xfinity (Comcast) - Channel 216
  • Dish Network – Channel 359

If you are experiencing difficulty finding this channel in your area, you can call your TV provider for further assistance.

Below is a list of times the games will be broadcast:

ClassesTimesMatches
Thursday, May 26
Game 21A1 p.m.Resurrection Vs. Biggersville
Game 24A4 p.m.Sumrall Vs. Pontotoc
Game 25A7 p.m.East Central Vs. Neshoba
Friday, May 27
Game 22A1 p.m.Stringer Vs. East Union
Game 23A4 p.m.Seminary Vs. Amory
Game 26A7 p.m.Northwest Rankin Vs. DeSoto Central

Games 3′s, if necessary, will be played on Saturday, May 28

1st Qualifier - 1 p.m.

2nd Qualifier - 4 p.m.

3 rd Qualifier - 7 p.m.

4th Qualifier - 10 a.m.

If more than four classes need to go into a third game, they will be played on Sunday, May 29.

5th Qualifier - 2 p.m.

6th Qualifier - 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Ross Mann, 30, has been reported as a missing person.
JCSD seeking missing man
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Authorities arrested and charged 38-year-old Joseph David Heard and 21-year-old Hailey Leann...
New details in capital murder child abuse case

Latest News

Taylorsville softball
Taylorsville takes home 3rd softball state title
Taylorsville softball
Taylorsville takes home 3rd softball state title
Scott Berry, Southern Miss
Southern Miss Clinches 6th C-USA Regular Season Title
PRCC baseball
Pearl River rolls to Region 23 Title, NJCAA World Series berth