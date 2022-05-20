2022 MHSAA Baseball Championships airing on WDAM 7 Bounce

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 will have coverage of the 2022 Mississippi High School Activities Association’s baseball championships on Bounce TV.

The first two days, featuring the opening games in each of Mississippi’s six public high school classifications, will be streamed on the NFHS Network.

Coverage of the second games in the best-of-three series will be shown on Thursday, May 26, and Friday, May 27.

Series-deciding third games, if necessary, would be played Saturday and Sunday.

Three Pine Belt high school baseball teams will be competing at Trustmark Park in Pearl in their respective classes.

Sumrall High School will be playing for the Class 4A title against Pontotoc High School, with the series’ second game televised at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Stringer High School will be playing for the Class 2A title against East Union High School with the series’ second game televised at 1 p.m. Friday.

Seminary will be playing for the Class 3A title against Amory High School with the series’ second game set for 4 p.m. Friday.

Here is the suggested listing of channel numbers on cable and satellite providers that include Bounce TV:

Cable/Antenna - Channel 7.3

Xfinity (Comcast) - Channel 216

Dish Network – Channel 359

If you are experiencing difficulty finding this channel in your area, you can call your TV provider for further assistance.

Below is a list of times the games will be broadcast:

Classes Times Matches Thursday, May 26 Game 2 1A 1 p.m. Resurrection Vs. Biggersville Game 2 4A 4 p.m. Sumrall Vs. Pontotoc Game 2 5A 7 p.m. East Central Vs. Neshoba Friday, May 27 Game 2 2A 1 p.m. Stringer Vs. East Union Game 2 3A 4 p.m. Seminary Vs. Amory Game 2 6A 7 p.m. Northwest Rankin Vs. DeSoto Central

Games 3′s, if necessary, will be played on Saturday, May 28

1st Qualifier - 1 p.m.

2nd Qualifier - 4 p.m.

3 rd Qualifier - 7 p.m.

4th Qualifier - 10 a.m.

If more than four classes need to go into a third game, they will be played on Sunday, May 29.

5th Qualifier - 2 p.m.

6th Qualifier - 5 p.m.

