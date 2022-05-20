Win Stuff
2 wounded during high school graduation ceremony in Michigan

Police respond to a shooting at a high school graduation in Kentwood, Michigan, on Thursday.
Police respond to a shooting at a high school graduation in Kentwood, Michigan, on Thursday.(Source: WXMI/CNN)
By WXMI staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WXMI) - Two people were hit by gunfire during a high school graduation ceremony in Michigan Thursday night.

A woman and a teenage boy are expected to be OK.

The Crossroads Alternative High School was holding a graduation for about 60 students in Kentwood at the time.

The shots were fired near East Kentwood High School’s football stadium, which hosted the ceremony.

A middle school concert was also taking place at the same time in the East Kentwood auditorium.

The Kent County Sheriff’s office says the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

The suspect fled the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young addresses the shooting that injured two attending a high school graduation. (Source: WXMI/CNN)

Copyright 2022 WXMI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

