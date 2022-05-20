Win Stuff
05/20 Ryan's "Pattern Change" Friday Morning Forecast

Another familiar start this morning, but today’s the last dry day before rain chances return.
05/20 Ryan’s “Pattern Change” Friday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not a lot is changing pattern-wise today, but we’re starting to see those changes becoming more noticeable on the horizon. In fact, we’ll see conditional rain chances return as early as tomorrow afternoon! Today though, not so much, so expect another hot and dry afternoon after our warm, muggy morning start. The “dry” descriptor only applies to the lack of rain, because the humidity is only going to inch upward over the next day or so. That’s due to continued and increasing southerly winds, thanks to an approaching cold front. We’ll actually see three front passages within the next week with Sunday morning’s being the first. So, this slow-moving front moves in Sunday bringing showers and thunderstorms, lingers through the day and into Monday, then passes through. Instead of a nice air-mass change, the front pulls another developing frontal system through, forcing a warm front through the Pine Belt by Tuesday. That’ll lead to more rain and warmer, more humid air, but the cold front attached to this new system will catch up by Wednesday night or Thursday morning. This dries out the area just in time for a beautiful weekend, but most of next week is looking fairly wet.

