William Carey softball falls in NAIA Opening Round

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
William Carey Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In the end, the mountain was too high for William Carey to climb successfully.

The Crusaders battled back after an opening-game defeat to reach Wednesday’s championship round of the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round Regional against Webber International, then won a marathon 12-inning contest to force a decisive second game.

But after the dramatic 3-0 win in the first game, Carey surrendered two runs in the top of the first inning of the second game on two errors and never recovered in a 5-1 loss in the winner-take-all game at Joseph and Mary Fail Field on the WCU campus.

The Warriors (42-22) return to central Florida to prepare for the NAIA World Series at Columbus, Georgia, scheduled to begin May 26. The Crusaders finished 48-11.

“I’m very proud of this team,” head coach Craig Fletcher said. “They fought hard to make it back to have these opportunities, but we just couldn’t make it.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

