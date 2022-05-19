William Carey softball falls in NAIA Opening Round

William Carey Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In the end, the mountain was too high for William Carey to climb successfully.

The Crusaders battled back after an opening-game defeat to reach Wednesday’s championship round of the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round Regional against Webber International, then won a marathon 12-inning contest to force a decisive second game.

But after the dramatic 3-0 win in the first game, Carey surrendered two runs in the top of the first inning of the second game on two errors and never recovered in a 5-1 loss in the winner-take-all game at Joseph and Mary Fail Field on the WCU campus.

The Warriors (42-22) return to central Florida to prepare for the NAIA World Series at Columbus, Georgia, scheduled to begin May 26. The Crusaders finished 48-11.

“I’m very proud of this team,” head coach Craig Fletcher said. “They fought hard to make it back to have these opportunities, but we just couldn’t make it.”

