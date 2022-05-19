Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: WDAM sports anchor/reporter Kendall Duncan

Duncan, talks about the transition from college to WDAM 7, getting up to speed on new teams and the legacies of Pine Belt high schools, junior colleges and colleges.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with WDAM 7 sports anchor/reporter Kendall Duncan.

The Mandeville, La., native arrived at WDAM 7 just prior to the 2021 football season after graduating from Louisiana State University with a degree in mass communication and a focus in broadcast journalism.

Whether cheering from the bleachers at one of her three older brothers’ games or watching ESPN instead of Disney Channel, sports broadcasting seemed a natural fit.

While at LSU, Duncan was part of the student-run TV station, Tiger TV, covering LSU athletics for three years.

Among her favorite memories: Traveling to New York City to cover the Heisman Trophy Ceremony and being in the press box when the Tigers won the FBS’s college football national championship.

Duncan, a diehard fan of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, talks about the transition from college to WDAM 7, getting up to speed on new teams and the legacies of Pine Belt high schools, junior colleges and colleges.

