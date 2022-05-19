Win Stuff
South Central Regional Medical Center hosting free cholesterol screening event

By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Central Regional Medical Center is hosting a free cholesterol and glucose screening event on Thursday at the South Central Place.

The Community Education Coordinator for South Central Regional Medical Center, Karen Vanderslice, says high cholesterol usually has no signs or symptoms.

Vanderslice says most healthy adults should get it checked every 4-6 years, but people who have a family history of high cholesterol should get it checked more often.

“You should have that checked because this is something that will increase your risk of stroke or a heart attack or unless you end up having this type of problem or the results of this, you’re not going to really know what your cholesterol level is and like any other warning this lets you know something is going on, you need to change your lifestyle,” said Vanderslice.

The free screening event will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

For those who are interested in attending the free screening, you can call 601-399-0506.

