Softball State Championships - Sumrall forces game 3; Petal falls in game 1

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall extended its season to Saturday with a come-from-behind victory over Kosciusko at the Southern Miss Sports Complex.

The Lady Bobcats scored three runs in the seventh inning and held off the Lady Whippets to grab a 5-4 lead and force an all-deciding game 3 in the Class 4A Softball State Championship.

The Petal Lady Panthers fell to Hernando 3-1 in game 1 of the Class 6A Softball State Championship.

Here’s a look at the upcoming state softball schedule:

Thursday

3 p.m. – Taylorsville vs. Vardaman (Game 2)

5 p.m. – Petal vs. Hernando (Game 2)

Saturday

11 a.m. – Sumrall vs. Kosciusko (Game 3)

