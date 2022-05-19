Win Stuff
Marion County superintendent speaks on upcoming bond vote

$15.1 million for school renovations is up for a vote on Tuesday, May 24.
$15.1 million for school renovations is up for a vote on Tuesday, May 24.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Less than a week remains before the residents of Marion County will vote on the $15.1 million bond to renovate the schools in the district.

On Tuesday, May 24, the vote on the bond will take place.

Marion County Superintendent Carl Michael Day hopes to see the bond approved to help make the district schools competitive and give students pride in their school.

“Part of the purpose behind this was to look at how we address declining enrollment in our school district,” said Day. “Over 10 years, we lost around 600 students. We lost about 70 again this year. Those numbers don’t seem to be stabilizing.”

If the majority votes in favor of the bond, Marion County residents will see a slight increase in taxes to help pay back the bond.

Once, the $15.1 million is reached, the additional tax will be nullified.

While Day values the opinions of all residents, he asks residents to be informed and know exactly what they are voting for.

“We get caught up in the politics and forget that this is all about the children,” said Day. “I ask people to remember their votes will impact children’s lives, not now, not just tomorrow, but for the next 5 to 10 years. So, there’s a lot to consider before you vote no or before you vote yes.”

A full list of renovations, as well as frequently asked questions regarding the bond, can be found by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

