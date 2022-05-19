Laurel mayor speaks out after Boston Park vandalized

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, two instances of vandalism in Laurel’s Boston Park were reported.

The first report was the destruction of a public restroom. The second was graffiti covering the recently paved basketball court.

According to Laurel Mayor Jonny Magee, Leadership Jones County facilitated the paving of this basketball court last Friday, which was less than a week ago.

“The city is always attempting to provide excellent recreational facilities for our citizens and visitors in our parks,” said Magee. “This is how it was rewarded in Boston Park. This is unacceptable.”

For more photos of the damages, click HERE.

According to the Laurel Police Department, it’s still under investigation.

If you have any information about the case, you can call LPD at (601)-425-4711.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.