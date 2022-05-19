Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Laurel mayor speaks out after Boston Park vandalized

According to the Laurel Police Department, the case is still under investigation.
According to the Laurel Police Department, the case is still under investigation.(City of Laurel Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Thursday, two instances of vandalism in Laurel’s Boston Park were reported.

The first report was the destruction of a public restroom. The second was graffiti covering the recently paved basketball court.

According to Laurel Mayor Jonny Magee, Leadership Jones County facilitated the paving of this basketball court last Friday, which was less than a week ago.

“The city is always attempting to provide excellent recreational facilities for our citizens and visitors in our parks,” said Magee. “This is how it was rewarded in Boston Park. This is unacceptable.”

For more photos of the damages, click HERE.

According to the Laurel Police Department, it’s still under investigation.

If you have any information about the case, you can call LPD at (601)-425-4711.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.
Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond

Latest News

Union man to be sentenced in federal court in September after pleading guilty Thursday to...
Union man to be sentenced in September after pleading guilty to sex trafficking of a minor
5pm Headlines 05/18
5pm Headlines 05/18
Midday Headlines 05/19
Midday Headlines 05/19
Moore says the Jeep has a Mississippi “Keepin’ It Coastal” license plate with the tag number,...
Hattiesburg police asks for public’s help in locating stolen Jeep