HPD seeking suspect with active arrest warrant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a suspect with an active arrest warrant.

Jamie Antwuan Gammage, 23, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary In connection to an incident on Hardy Street on April 25.

If you have any information, please contact the Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

