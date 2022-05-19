Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

HPD seeking suspect with active arrest warrant

Jamie Antwuan Gammage, 23, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary.
Jamie Antwuan Gammage, 23, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a suspect with an active arrest warrant.

Jamie Antwuan Gammage, 23, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for commercial burglary In connection to an incident on Hardy Street on April 25.

If you have any information, please contact the Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.
Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Search suspended for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond

Latest News

Merit Health Wesley offers new Pathways Program
Merit Health Wesley Hospital offers Pathways program
Jobs Fair a big hit
Jobs Fair a big hit
Merit Health Wesley adds another workforce recruiting tool
Merit Health Wesley adds another workforce recruiting tool
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 5/19
Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 5/19