Hot and Sunny for Friday with scattered storms this weekend

This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be hot day as highs top out into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A front will move into the area this weekend, giving us some cooler weather and scattered t-storms this weekend.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the 90s. Scattered storms are expected in the afternoon.

Sunday will be cooler as highs only reach the mid 80s with widespread t-storms all day long.

Scattered storms will linger though early next week, keeping highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.