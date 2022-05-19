Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg police asks for public’s help in locating stolen Jeep

Moore says the Jeep has a Mississippi “Keepin’ It Coastal” license plate with the tag number,...
Moore says the Jeep has a Mississippi “Keepin’ It Coastal” license plate with the tag number, 1120 FM.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a gold 2004 Jeep Wrangler was stolen, with the keys left inside, from the 400 block of 4th Avenue overnight on May 14.

Moore says the Jeep has a Mississippi “Keepin’ It Coastal” license plate with the tag number, 1120 FM.

If anyone has information on the vehicle, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.
Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Shane Coats is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Petal man facing sexual battery charge

Latest News

A 'boil-water' advisory was lifted Wednesday for the Mt. Gilead/Improve Water Association.
‘Boil-water’ notice lifted for Mt. Gilead/Improve
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
Emergency units search for possible second murder victim in Leaf River
Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
William Carey softball
William Carey softball falls in NAIA Opening Round