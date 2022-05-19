Hattiesburg police asks for public’s help in locating stolen Jeep
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen vehicle.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, a gold 2004 Jeep Wrangler was stolen, with the keys left inside, from the 400 block of 4th Avenue overnight on May 14.
Moore says the Jeep has a Mississippi “Keepin’ It Coastal” license plate with the tag number, 1120 FM.
If anyone has information on the vehicle, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
