Forrest County sheriff warns public of latest scam

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of yet another telephone scam.

According to the FCSO Facebook page, the sheriff’s department has been receiving reports of Forrest County citizens receiving phone calls from “Forrest County Deputy Scott Lees.”

The caller goes on, indicating to the individual that they missed a court date and are now subject to arrest, and requesting among other things, to have the individual send the deputy a copy of his or hers driver’s license.

FCSO response: “This is in fact a scam and you are asked to NOT respond in any way to these types of scams. We will never contact you by phone indicating you are being sought in connection to a missed court date, or to pay some type of fine or fee.”

The FCSO says, as always, whenever anyone is in doubt at all about a phone call you receive from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official and wanting you to provide sensitive, personal and/or banking information, your best response is to hang up immediately.

If you anyone has any lingering doubt as to whether it was the FCSO on the other end of the line, simply call the sheriff’s office at (601) 544-7800 to clear up any confusion.

As always, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will take information concerning scams.

The FTC is the main agency that collects scam reports. Report the scam to the FTC online at ftc.gov/complaint, or by phone at 1-877-382-4357 (9:00 AM - 8:00 PM, ET).

The criminals perpetrating this particular scam likely obtained the information about Deputy Lees from our post about him yesterday.

