Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Female country stars to join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall

Ashley Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd speak during a tribute to their mother, country music star...
Ashley Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd speak during a tribute to their mother, country music star Naomi Judd, Sunday, May 15, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Naomi Judd died April 30. She was 76. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall after the sudden death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd.

The mother-daughter duo’s final tour together was scheduled to start in September. But Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna Judd announced at a public memorial that she wanted to continue with the tour.

A final stop of the tour has been added in their home state of Kentucky with a show in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Oct. 29 with Hill as the special guest.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna Judd said in a statement Thursday.

McBride will open the show on select nights.

Ashley Judd said in an interview that her mother, Naomi Judd, died of a gunshot wound. (CNN, Getty Images, Curb Records, ABC "Good Morning America")

The Grammy-winning Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned three decades. The red-headed duo combined the traditional Appalachian sounds of bluegrass with polished pop stylings, scoring hit after hit in the 1980s. The Judds’ hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge” in 1990,”Mama He’s Crazy” in 1984, “Why Not Me” in 1984,”Turn It Loose” in 1988, “Girls Night Out” in 1985, “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” in 1986 and “Grandpa” in 1986.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press, the family said they lost Naomi Judd to “the disease of mental illness.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.
Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.
Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Shane Coats is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Petal man facing sexual battery charge

Latest News

FILE - Hundreds of Soviets and almost as many correspondents crowded around the first...
McDonald’s era in Russia coming to a close, restaurants sold
Dr. Mark Corkins says the kids hospitalized due to a baby formula shortage are doing better,...
Formula shortage: Hospitalized kids doing better, doctor says
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses his ruling party legislators, in Ankara,...
NATO chief: Dispute with Turkey over Sweden, Finland will be resolved
President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
LIVE: Biden meets with Finland, Sweden leaders amid NATO bid