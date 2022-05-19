FCSO seeking assistance in Glendale commercial burglary investigation

GLENDALE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance identifying an individual in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation off of Monroe Road in the Glendale community.

A picture taken early Saturday morning shows the individual and their vehicle.

The incident happened in the Glendale community during the early morning hours of May 14, 2022. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

According to the FCSO, this person is believed to be connected to the stolen copper wire and pipes from the Glendale Community Center construction site.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims says the burglary happened Saturday morning around 4 a.m.

The county started construction on the building in February.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary, the individual or the dark-colored small SUV is asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office by calling 601-544-7800 and request to speak with an Investigator.

You can also call the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline number at 601-582-STOP(7867) for Forrest and Lamar counties or you may email Crime Stoppers at: crimestopperlady@comcast.net

You may also send a tip anonymously to p3tips.com

