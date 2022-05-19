Emergency units search for possible second murder victim in Leaf River

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County emergency units are currently on a search for a possible second murder victim who could have been dumped in the Leaf River.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County Search and Recovery Dive Team, along with JCSD, are at the State Route 590 bridge after receiving tips about a possible body that was dumped around the same time as Brittany Nicole Holifield.

Holifield’s body was found last Sunday near the MS-590 bridge and boat ramp, and after an autopsy report from the Mississippi Crime Lab, it was determined she died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel, was considered the suspect involved in Holifield’s death and was arrested by JCSD early Tuesday morning after responding to a suspicious person’s complaint near Bok Homa Casino. He was denied bond during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Wednesday.

Chancellor says JCSD has not confirmed the reports to be true since callers who reported the matter have not been able to give them a name. He also says there have not been any missing person reports released recently.

The sheriff’s department is conducting underwater, scuba diving operations, surface water searches and bank searches currently.

The Jones County Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are also assisting with the search.

