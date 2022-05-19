Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Emergency units search for possible second murder victim in Leaf River

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County...
According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County Search and Recovery Dive Team, along with JCSD, are at the State Route 590 bridge after receiving tips about a possible body that was dumped around the same time as Brittany Nicole Holifield.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County emergency units are currently on a search for a possible second murder victim who could have been dumped in the Leaf River.

According to Jones County Sheriff’s Department Administrator Lance Chancellor, the Jones County Search and Recovery Dive Team, along with JCSD, are at the State Route 590 bridge after receiving tips about a possible body that was dumped around the same time as Brittany Nicole Holifield.

Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD

Holifield’s body was found last Sunday near the MS-590 bridge and boat ramp, and after an autopsy report from the Mississippi Crime Lab, it was determined she died due to blunt force trauma to the head.

Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel, was considered the suspect involved in Holifield’s death and was arrested by JCSD early Tuesday morning after responding to a suspicious person’s complaint near Bok Homa Casino. He was denied bond during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Wednesday.

Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect

Chancellor says JCSD has not confirmed the reports to be true since callers who reported the matter have not been able to give them a name. He also says there have not been any missing person reports released recently.

The sheriff’s department is conducting underwater, scuba diving operations, surface water searches and bank searches currently.

The Jones County Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks are also assisting with the search.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.
Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Shane Coats is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Petal man facing sexual battery charge

Latest News

Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71
William Carey softball
William Carey softball falls in NAIA Opening Round
William Carey softball
William Carey softball falls in NAIA Opening Round
Sumrall softball
Softball State Championships - Sumrall forces game 3; Petal falls in game 1