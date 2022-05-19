Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Eddie Maloney of Cowboy Maloney’s dies at 71

Eddie Maloney, 71
Eddie Maloney, 71(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Family members have confirmed that Eddie Maloney, President and CEO of Cowboy Maloney’s, died Wednesday morning following a short illness related to a lung disease.

Eddie Maloney was president of Cowboy Maloney’s Electric City Appliance Centers, which includes 13 locations throughout Mississippi. Cowboy Maloney’s secured its place in history by selling the first DirecTV home satellite system in the world.

Maloney also wore many other hats, including the former president of the Ole Miss Alumni Association, Jackson Preparatory School Foundation, and the Country Club of Jackson.

He gave his time to the community by serving as chairman of the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, President of Jackson Preparatory School Foundation, President of the Country Club of Jackson, St. Dominic’s Hospital Foundation, St. Catherine Village Foundation, and Hospice of Mississippi.

Eddie Maloney was also co-owner of the Jackson Mets and Jackson Generals baseball clubs.

While with the Mets, Frank Cashen the General Manager of the Mets stated many times that Eddie had the best job in baseball, “keeping the beer cold and playing golf.”

He was also a member of St. Richards Catholic Church where he sang in the choir and served on many church committees.

Maloney attended St. Richards Catholic School, Holy Family Catholic School and St. Joseph High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball.

Maloney and his wife Rhoda have three children, Lindsey (Kevin) O’Connell, Leigh Anne (Bobby) Coleman, and Kelly Maloney Nations, and four grandchildren.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.
Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Shane Coats is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Petal man facing sexual battery charge

Latest News

William Carey softball
William Carey softball falls in NAIA Opening Round
William Carey softball
William Carey softball falls in NAIA Opening Round
Sumrall softball
Softball State Championships - Sumrall forces game 3; Petal falls in game 1
Sumrall softball
Softball State Championships - Sumrall forces game 3; Petal falls in game 1