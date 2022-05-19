Win Stuff
Drowned teen to be laid to rest in Hattiesburg Saturday

Channon E. Wilson, 13, will be laid to rest at South Hill Cemetery in Hattiesburg.
Channon E. Wilson, 13, will be laid to rest at South Hill Cemetery in Hattiesburg.(Photo submitted by Lynn Wilson)
By Allen Brewer
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a teen who drowned in D’Iberville will be laid to rest in Hattiesburg.

According to the victim’s grandmother, Lynn Wilson, of Hattiesburg, 13-year-old Channon Wilson drowned this past Mother’s Day. She said Channon was born in Hattiesburg, and the family is taking him back home.

According to reports from WLOX, Channon and some other kids were at the Tchoutacabouffa River near Old Highway 15 and Tuxachanie Creek that Sunday afternoon. When friends saw Channon struggling in the water, they reportedly called 911. He later died at an area hospital.

According to D’Iberville Police Chief Shannon Nobles, the investigation is over, and Channon’s death has been ruled an accidental drowning. He said no evidence was found indicating otherwise during the investigation.

Funeral services will be held in Gulfport at the Ramsay Memorial United Methodist Church on Saturday. The viewing will be held from 9 - 11 a.m. The service will then start around 11 a.m.

Lynn said the burial will be at South Hill Cemetery on South Hill Drive later that afternoon from around 2 -3 p.m. The family reportedly has several connections to the Hattiesburg area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

