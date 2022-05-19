Bond set at $100,000 for Petal man accused of sexual battery of a child

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man accused of sexual battery of a minor had his bond set at $100,000 Wednesday afternoon.

Shane Coats, 32, made his first appearance Wednesday before Judge Michael Reed in Petal Municipal Court.

Coats was arrested Tuesday by PPD.

The PPD is partnering with multiple law enforcement agencies in the investigation including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, which confirmed Wednesday that it was investigating a separate situation involving Coats.

Both Petal’s and Jackson County’s investigations remain open, said Petal lead investigator Detective Sammy Ray.

“I advise the public to come forward if they have any information on anyone being sexually assaulted,” Ray said.

Ray said if Coats was convicted, he could face a sentence of 40 years to life.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.