‘Boil-water’ notice lifted for Mt. Gilead/Improve

A 'boil-water' advisory was lifted Wednesday for the Mt. Gilead/Improve Water Association.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A “boil-water” notice was lifted Wednesday for the Mt. Gilead/Improve Water Association in Marion County.

A water line repair affected the association’s customers from the intersection of First Hopewell and Lee Road to the intersection First Hopewell and H.R. Watts Road.

The notice also included all adjacent roads, except H.R. Watts Road.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

