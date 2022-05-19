‘Boil-water’ notice lifted for Mt. Gilead/Improve

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A “boil-water” notice was lifted Wednesday for the Mt. Gilead/Improve Water Association in Marion County.

A water line repair affected the association’s customers from the intersection of First Hopewell and Lee Road to the intersection First Hopewell and H.R. Watts Road.

The notice also included all adjacent roads, except H.R. Watts Road.

