86 to graduate from WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 80 students will graduate Saturday from the William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Some will stay in Mississippi to do their residency.

George Stevens, a 31-year-old student from St. Louis, Missouri, will do his residence at Delta Health in Greenville.

Hannah Ramsey, who’s from Jones County, will do hers at Forrest General Hospital.

“It’s what I’ve been working for ...,” Stevens said. “The ability to able to use my hands in actual real-time practice, I’m chomping at the bit for it, really.”

“It’s gonna be exciting to kind of treat the people of the area because I just want to give back to the people who’ve taken care of me my whole life,” Ramsey said.

The graduation will take place Saturday at 10 a.m. at WCU’s Thomas Fine Arts Auditorium.

Nearly 700 students have graduated from WCU’s College of Osteopathic Medicine.

It accepted its first class in 2010.

