Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

05/19 Ryan’s “Same Pattern” Thursday Morning Forecast

Little change again today, but wetter, cooler weather is on the way.
05/19 Ryan’s “Same Pattern” Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Sometimes I feel like a broken record, and because of our recent pattern this is again one of those times. I feel like I’ve been talking about mild, foggy mornings for the last month, but those are once again the conditions we’ll wake to. I promise the pattern will change soon though, just not for the rest of the week. That means another hot and humid afternoon ahead, with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and the heat index lingering near 97. That’s slightly cooler than yesterday thanks to the weakening high, a trend that continues through the weekend. Any cooling won’t be all that noticeable until Sunday when our next front moves in, so expect to remain in the 90s until then.

Even as the front moves in the cloud cover and rain will only cool us back into the 80s. Severe weather isn’t looking likely, but I suspect we’ll see at least a level one “marginal” risk. Overall though this front is looking ragged and disorganized, and should struggle to develop anything significant. Regardless, active weather will linger through Tuesday before returning to conditional, pop-up shower activity for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.
3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.
Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.
Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief
Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond
Shane Coats is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Petal man facing sexual battery charge

Latest News

05/19 Ryan’s “Same Pattern” Thursday Morning Forecast
05/19 Ryan’s “Same Pattern” Thursday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/18
More heat tomorrow, but relief will come this weekend with showers
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/18
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/18
05/18 Ryan's "Hot & Humid...Again" Wednesday Morning Forecast
05/18 Ryan’s “hot & humid...again” Wednesday morning forecast