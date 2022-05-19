05/19 Ryan’s “Same Pattern” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Sometimes I feel like a broken record, and because of our recent pattern this is again one of those times. I feel like I’ve been talking about mild, foggy mornings for the last month, but those are once again the conditions we’ll wake to. I promise the pattern will change soon though, just not for the rest of the week. That means another hot and humid afternoon ahead, with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and the heat index lingering near 97. That’s slightly cooler than yesterday thanks to the weakening high, a trend that continues through the weekend. Any cooling won’t be all that noticeable until Sunday when our next front moves in, so expect to remain in the 90s until then.

Even as the front moves in the cloud cover and rain will only cool us back into the 80s. Severe weather isn’t looking likely, but I suspect we’ll see at least a level one “marginal” risk. Overall though this front is looking ragged and disorganized, and should struggle to develop anything significant. Regardless, active weather will linger through Tuesday before returning to conditional, pop-up shower activity for the rest of the week.

