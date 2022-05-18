Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Woman arrested after stealing $50K watch, cash from hotel guest, police say

Anniajah Pratt is accused of stealing a $50,000 Patek Phillipe watch and $50,000 in cash from a hotel guest in Las Vegas. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A woman in Las Vegas is accused of stealing a $50,000 watch and thousands of dollars from a hotel guest staying on the Strip.

According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Anniajah Pratt stole a $50,000 Patek Phillipe watch, $50,000 in cash that the guest had in a backpack and $500 from his wallet.

KVVU reports the incident happened on May 6 at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

Vegas police said the man told them he recalled drinking at a bar in the casino and then going back to his room. However, he noticed everything was missing when he woke up, including a $500 Apple Pay deduction.

Police reported surveillance video showed an unidentified woman in an elevator with the man around 3:20 a.m. The video then showed the woman leaving in a vehicle registered to Pratt around 6:25 a.m.

The man was able to identify Pratt in a photo lineup, according to police.

On May 11, authorities said they served a search warrant on Pratt’s apartment. While they did not recover the items, they did find clothes resembling the outfit that she was seen wearing in the surveillance video.

Police concluded in the arrest report that no one else had access to the man’s property other than Pratt based on their investigation.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
Breazeale, 48, of Laurel has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s department,...
JCSD: Wanted suspect involved in Jones Co. murder case captured
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
Zachary James Thames, 28, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and Moore says...
Man charged for 4 weekend burglaries in Hub City
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination

Latest News

Copper stolen from Glendale construction site
Copper stolen from Glendale construction site
JCSD: Wanted suspect involved in Jones Co. murder case captured
Jones County murder arrest
Petal Coleman Center hosts ‘Pre-K Movin’ On Up Week’
Petal Coleman Center Pre-K event
A handgun and what was believed to be crystal meth were found on him at the time of arrest.
Wanted man captured in Perry County
Georgia resident Emma Smith celebrated her milestone birthday on May 14 and credited her long...
VIDEO: Woman celebrates 102nd birthday after getting COVID twice