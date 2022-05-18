Wanted man captured in Perry County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies followed up on a person who was wanted in Jones County for kidnapping and aggravated assault.

According to the reports, he was supposed to be on the Bogue Homa Creek off Hancock Road in Perry County.

After obtaining the information, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Richton Police Department, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, 12-Net Metro and the U.S. Marshalls, executed a plan to enter a wooded area that led to the Bogue Homa creek.

A drone was also used to fly over the area and get a positive location of the subject on the creek bank.

Officials were able to locate the suspect and arrest him without incident. A handgun and what was believed to be crystal methamphetamine were found on him at the time of the arrest.

According to the PCSO, Jason Dewayne Holmes, 38, was arrested and transported to the Jones County Adult Detention Center to face charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Perry County also put a hold on him for charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and felony possession of a controlled substance (Meth).

