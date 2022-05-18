Red Devils roll on to 2A State Championship

STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - Stringer’s arrival to Class 2A this season has been loud.

Jackson Parker turned up the decibels even more in Tuesday’s South State series-clinching win over Pisgah.

The Mississippi State commit launched a two-run homer to walk off the Dragons 5-3 and send the Red Devils to their first state championship since 2019.

Stringer advances to face East Union in the Class 2A State Title. Game 1 is set for Tuesday at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

