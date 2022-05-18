Primary political forum held for 4th Congressional seat candidates

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Candidates running for the 4th Congressional District had the opportunity to speak with local residents Tuesday evening.

It was all part of a primary political forum at the CE Roy Community Center. The forum was put on by the NAACP, the Pine Belt League of Women Voters and Mississippi M.O.V.E.

Candidates spoke on their platforms and answered questions from the audience.

Forrest County NAACP branch president Clarence Magee says it’s important to have these forums so that candidates and voters have the ability to have a free and open conversation.

“We’re not going to stop doing it because I do believe doing it makes us better and we are learning how to have a conversation and that’s something we... the art that we’ve lost, nobody wants to sit down and have a conversation...,” Magee said. “Even the family sometimes doesn’t have a conversation... but we have to learn to have a conversation and we’ll get there because we’re going to keep trying.”

Six out of 10 candidates for the 4th Congressional seat attended and spoke at the forum. They included Carl Boyanton, Raymond Brooks, Johnny DuPree, Alden Johnson, Kidron Peterson, and David Sellers.

