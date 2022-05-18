Section of South 28 Ave. to close Wednesday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, work crews will close a section of South 28th Avenue extended from Pinehills Drive to Richburg Road for a drainage repair.
The closure will begin at 8 a.m. and is anticipation that the repair will be complete by 4 p.m.
Detour signage will be posted, rerouting traffic onto Honeysuckle Drive to connect to Richburg Road.
Residents who live within the closure area, including Victoria Drive, will have access to their homes during this time.
