Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Police: Husband, daughter charged with abuse, neglect in death of elderly family member

The Valley Police Department in Alabama reports a husband and daughter have been arrested after...
The Valley Police Department in Alabama reports a husband and daughter have been arrested after an elderly family member was found dead in their home.(PhotoCPL via canva)
By Leonard Hall and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALLEY, Ala (WTVM/Gray News) - Authorities in Alabama are investigating an incident where a woman was found dead while living in poor conditions.

The Valley Police Department reports officers were called to a home to investigate living conditions at the house on March 16.

WTVM reports officers found the body of 72-year-old Janice Ramsey Hawkins in the living room. Police said a May 4 autopsy report revealed that the woman died due to a failure to thrive associated with complications of diabetes.

Authorities listed the following thrive factors in the report:

  • Malnutrition, body mass index underweight, according to the National Institutes of Health.
  • Sunken eyes and prominent ribs.
  • Dehydration with evidence of skin tenting and deplorable living conditions.
  • Dirty clothing.
  • A foul odor and roach infestation.

Valley police said Janice Ramsey Hawkins’ husband, Walter Alfred Hawkins, 74, and daughter, Christy Lee Hawkins, 45, lived with her in the house. The two were taken into custody on first-degree elder abuse and neglect charges. Walter Alfred Hawkins was also charged with manslaughter.

Officers report they found through their investigation that a doctor had not seen Janice Ramsey Hawkins since 2019 without her prescriptions refilled since 2018.

Walter Alfred Hawkins and Christy Lee Hawkins were taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breazeale, 48, of Laurel has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s department,...
JCSD: Wanted suspect involved in Jones Co. murder case captured
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
Shortly after, Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult...
3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination
Shane Coats is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Petal man facing sexual battery charge

Latest News

Ashley Biden hugs her father President Joe Biden as they arrive on Air Force one at Andrews Air...
Ashley Biden positive for COVID-19, skips Latin America trip
Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging...
1 dead, 1 hurt in beach sand collapse
FILE - Attorney Michael Sussmann leaves federal court in Washington, April 27, 2022. A federal...
Testimony: Clinton team did not approve lawyer’s FBI meeting
President Joe Biden warned Wednesday that the country will likely see “another tough hurricane...
Biden sends message to Americans on incoming hurricane season