Petal Coleman Center hosts ‘Pre-K Movin’ On Up Week’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Coleman Center is spending the week celebrating kids who are leaving pre-K and moving into kindergarten.

School readiness coordinator for the Petal School District Missy Hamilton says the center has served the community’s families and children from birth to now. It’s now offering learning activities all week long to acknowledge the milestone of moving into kindergarten.

Hamilton says these activities include the STEAM lab, pre-K robotics, a book center and sand and water play for the kids.

“We served these families and children from birth to now,” said Hamilton. “We thought it was a wonderful way to celebrate this milestone of them going to kindergarten, you know going to big school we would like to show how we support these families and children through all parts of their lives. Whether they choose to go to a childcare center or choose to stay at home with their parents for the first 5 years. We want to let you know our school district supports early learning we support you we want to celebrate with you with these milestones that they reach.”

Pre-K “Movin’ On Up Week will be a come-and-go event and will continue until Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

