More heat tomorrow, but relief will come this weekend with showers

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 5/18
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear as temperatures fall into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day as highs top out into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. The heat and humidity will make it feel like 94°-97° with the heat index.

Friday will be hot as highs top out into the low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A front will move into the area this weekend, giving us some cooler weather and scattered t-storms this weekend.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the 90s. Hit-or-miss storms are expected in the afternoon.

Sunday will be cooler as highs only reach the mid 80s with scattered t-storms all day long.

Scattered storms will linger though Monday, before we start to dry out around the middle of next week.

