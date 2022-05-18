Kelli Ruth named new Petal Primary assistant principal

Petal School District Communications

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) – After decades teaching in the classrooms of Lamar County, Kellie Ruth will be returning home later this summer.

Ruth, a Petal High School graduate, was approved as assistant principal of Petal Primary School Tuesday by the Petal School District Board of Trustees, effective July 1`.

Ruth will replace Jana Perry, who was promoted to director of the Coleman Center for Families and Children.

“Her experience as a lead teacher, interventionist and lower-grades teacher will bring fresh ideas and a new spark to our current admin team, and we are extra excited to bring this Petal alum back home!” Primary Principal Tessa Trimm said.

Ruth earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in reading education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She received a specialist degree in August 2021 from The University of Mississippi.

“I am very excited about coming home to Petal,” said Ruth. “I look forward to serving the students and parents at Petal Primary, and I am eager to begin working with the faculty and staff to provide the excellence in education that is expected in Petal schools.”

A 25-year educator, Ruth began her career as a teacher in the Poplarville School District for five years. She then spent the past 20 years in the Lamar County School District, with most of that time in second- and third-grade classrooms at Oak Grove Lower Elementary School.

Ruth also served on the school’s leadership team as an interventionist.

After completing a year-long internship through the Principal Corps program, Ruth settled into her current role as lead teacher for grades pre-K through 12 at Lumberton schools in the Lamar County School District.

Ruth and her husband, Mark, have two sons. Dawson Ruth, a senior at Oak Grove High School, will attend Louisiana State University in the fall. Payton Ruth is a freshman.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.