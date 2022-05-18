Win Stuff
Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect

Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.
Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.(WDAM)
By Marissa McCardell and WDAM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County murder suspect who was captured early Tuesday morning, made his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel, appeared before Judge Sonny Saul and was denied bond.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Breazeale faces one count of first-degree murder.

JCSD captured Breazeale after he was named a suspect in the death of Brittany Holifield, whose body was found in the Leaf River Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon discussing the details of the capture.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin says 13 agencies were involved with the five-hour manhunt for Breazeale, leading him to be captured at approximately 1:30 a.m., after he ran into the wooded area off of East Radio Road.

Sgt. JD Carter says Breazeale was previously charged with burglary in Wayne County.

He is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

