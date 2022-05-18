Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Jones County Sheriff’s Department captures murder suspect

Jones County deputies captured 48-year-old Marty Breazeale, of Laurel, overnight after responding to a suspicious person’s complaint near Bok Homa Casino.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department captured murder suspect Marty Breazeale early Tuesday morning in the killing of Brittany Holifield, whose body was found in the Leaf River Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon, discussing the details of the capture.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin says 13 agencies were involved with the five-hour manhunt for Breazeale, leading him to be captured at approximately 1:30 a.m. after he ran into the wooded area off of East Radio Road.

“We actually came in contact with Marty Breazeale in a vehicle, but he fled on foot in the northeast Jones County community,” said Berlin. “Later on, it was determined that he went to the Bok Homa Casino, and made it to the beverage bar and was drinking cranberry juice by the cup full.

“The security noticed it was him and began surveying him on cameras and watched him go to the west end of Bok Homa into a pine thicket. At that time, the deputies were dispatched over there where they came in contact with the suspect, Marty Breazeale, and took him into custody shortly after.”

Jones County Sheriff’s Department criminal investigator Sergeant JD Carter says Breazeale and Holifield were in an on and off relationship for about two and half years.

“We were able to get some names and individuals she was with,” said Carter. “The primary one was 43-year-old Marty Breazeale, and throughout the investigation, it developed that he was a primary suspect.

“From the information, we gathered they were in an on-and-off relationship. From what family and friends told, it was (allegedly) a very abusive relationship.”

Sergeant Carter says Breazeale was previously charged with burglary in Wayne County.

“This type of crime, in my opinion, is a heinous crime,” said Berlin. “It involves severe beating, and number one, we are not going to tolerate it, and when our investigators get a lead on somebody, we are going to pursue it till we put somebody in jail,” said Berlin.

Breazeale is being charged with first-degree murder and is set to appear in the Jones County court tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
Breazeale, 48, of Laurel has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s department,...
JCSD: Wanted suspect involved in Jones Co. murder case captured
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
Zachary James Thames, 28, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and Moore says...
Man charged for 4 weekend burglaries in Hub City
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination

Latest News

Copper stolen from Glendale construction site
Copper stolen from Glendale construction site
Petal Coleman Center hosts ‘Pre-K Movin’ On Up Week’
Petal Coleman Center Pre-K event
JCSD: Wanted suspect involved in Jones Co. murder case captured
Jones County murder arrest
A handgun and what was believed to be crystal meth were found on him at the time of arrest.
Wanted man captured in Perry County