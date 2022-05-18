Jones County Sheriff’s Department captures murder suspect

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department captured murder suspect Marty Breazeale early Tuesday morning in the killing of Brittany Holifield, whose body was found in the Leaf River Sunday afternoon.

The sheriff’s department held a press conference Tuesday afternoon, discussing the details of the capture.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin says 13 agencies were involved with the five-hour manhunt for Breazeale, leading him to be captured at approximately 1:30 a.m. after he ran into the wooded area off of East Radio Road.

“We actually came in contact with Marty Breazeale in a vehicle, but he fled on foot in the northeast Jones County community,” said Berlin. “Later on, it was determined that he went to the Bok Homa Casino, and made it to the beverage bar and was drinking cranberry juice by the cup full.

“The security noticed it was him and began surveying him on cameras and watched him go to the west end of Bok Homa into a pine thicket. At that time, the deputies were dispatched over there where they came in contact with the suspect, Marty Breazeale, and took him into custody shortly after.”

Jones County Sheriff’s Department criminal investigator Sergeant JD Carter says Breazeale and Holifield were in an on and off relationship for about two and half years.

“We were able to get some names and individuals she was with,” said Carter. “The primary one was 43-year-old Marty Breazeale, and throughout the investigation, it developed that he was a primary suspect.

“From the information, we gathered they were in an on-and-off relationship. From what family and friends told, it was (allegedly) a very abusive relationship.”

Sergeant Carter says Breazeale was previously charged with burglary in Wayne County.

“This type of crime, in my opinion, is a heinous crime,” said Berlin. “It involves severe beating, and number one, we are not going to tolerate it, and when our investigators get a lead on somebody, we are going to pursue it till we put somebody in jail,” said Berlin.

Breazeale is being charged with first-degree murder and is set to appear in the Jones County court tomorrow at 1 p.m.

