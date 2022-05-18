Win Stuff
It’s twins, again! Couple welcomes 3rd set of twins in 2 years

A Louisiana couple welcomed their third set of twins, Eva and Camryn, on May 10. (Source: WAFB)
By Elizabeth Vowell and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A Louisiana couple welcomed their third set of twins last week.

WAFB reports Courtney Spears and her husband, Everett Jones, said their latest set of twins, Eva and Camryn, were delivered on May 10.

Since their arrival, the baby girls have been in a NICU, but Spears said they are doing well.

The girls join twin brothers, Ethan and Curtis, born in 2020, twin sisters, Emory and Cassidy, born in 2021, and their oldest sister, 5-year-old Emanie.

Seven kids in all make the Spears family the Brady Bunch plus one.

She said she knows it must seem overwhelming, but she and her husband are happy with their big family. They have a routine that keeps everything flowing and family to help out while mom and dad are working.

“It’s fun, tiring, of course, having one kid is tiring, but it’s fun,” Spears said. “They make us laugh a lot.”

However, Spears added she did have to stop working early due to a preterm labor scare, and they’re still working to find car seats for the infants and a car capable of carrying all seven kids.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

