Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief

Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.
Candy McLaurin of Hattiesburg is being sought on an active warrant for identity theft.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An active warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old Hattiesburg woman charged with one count of identity theft.

Candy McLaurin is believed by the Hattiesburg Police Department to have used another individual’s identity to obtain a loan and credit card.

HPD is asking that anyone with any information on McLaurin’s whereabouts please contact Hattiesburg police (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Breazeale, 48, of Laurel has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s department,...
JCSD: Wanted suspect involved in Jones Co. murder case captured
According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
Shortly after, Holmes was taken into custody and transported to the Jones County Adult...
3rd suspect in Jones Co. kidnapping, assault case captured in Perry Co.
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination
Shane Coats is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
Petal man facing sexual battery charge

Latest News

.
SCRMC free cholesterol screenings
Marty Breazeale, 48, of Laurel.
Judge denies bond for Jones Co. murder suspect
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 20, at 2 p.m. at Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in...
Retired Circuit Judge Jack B. Weldy passes away at 87
Kelli Ruth was approved as the new assistant principal at Petal Primary School.
Kelli Ruth named new Petal Primary assistant principal