Hattiesburg police on lookout for identity thief

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An active warrant has been issued for a 36-year-old Hattiesburg woman charged with one count of identity theft.

Candy McLaurin is believed by the Hattiesburg Police Department to have used another individual’s identity to obtain a loan and credit card.

HPD is asking that anyone with any information on McLaurin’s whereabouts please contact Hattiesburg police (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

