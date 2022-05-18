Ellisville State School honors campus police

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - National Police Week is a perfect time to honor your local law enforcement, and the Ellisville State School decided to take advantage.

On Tuesday afternoon, the school held a luncheon for its campus police officers.

They invited the officers to eat a good meal while people sang their praises.

Rinsey McSwain, the school’s agency director, says they wanted them to feel appreciated.

“A lot of them have families and other jobs that they have to do, but we appreciate all that they do to protect Ellisville State School,” said McSwain. “Especially some of them have returned back to Ellisville state school to do what they do and they do it well.”

Mcswain says the school will continue to show its employees how much they are valued.

