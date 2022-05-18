Covington County graduates 6 from new lineman program

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The first students in a brand new lineman program in the Covington County School District have received their graduation certificates.

Six high school seniors got those certificates at the Career and Technical Education Center in Collins Tuesday night.

“They have enough knowledge now that they could go straight into an apprenticeship program,” said John Douglas, instructor for the CTE lineman program. “Any of your co-ops, any of your contracting crews, any of those, they’d be ready to go in to help.”

The program is the only district-funded lineman program in the state.

The goal is to help provide more linemen for the power industry.

“The problem is a lot of the journeyman linemen that are working for the different co-ops and contractors are at retirement age and they’re anticipating huge retirement numbers and so, there’s a big gap to fill,” said Jeff Graves, workforce coordinator with the Covington County School District. “We’re the only program in the state that just did it ourselves and so, we’re trying to work with the Mississippi Department of Education because we want to be able to establish this as a CTE program for all the schools.”

“The opportunity just showed itself, and I took it,” said Risher Anglin, of Seminary, one of the program’s graduates.

“I really didn’t know much about linemen, until I took this course.”

“My stepdad is a lineman himself, so he thought it was a great idea,” said McLain Hillman, another graduate from Seminary.

“The first week, we had to come all day, every day, for the whole week, and that was pretty hard, but after that, it was fun.”

All of the graduates will participate in regular graduation ceremonies at their respective high schools.

A new class for the lineman program will begin on June 13.

for more information about the program, you can call Covington County CTE at (601)-765-8253.

