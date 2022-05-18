Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

2022 Columbia High graduates treated to farewell banquet

Graduation at Columbia High School is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Walter Payton Field.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Class of 2022 at Columbia High School sat down for a feast Tuesday, and it was just for them.

120 graduates at CHS enjoyed a farewell banquet at the Magnolia Grille.

It’s a tradition for each senior class.

Before lunch, all the graduates paraded through the halls of all four city schools in their caps and gowns.

That’s also a school tradition.

“It’s a special class,” said L.V. McNeal, principal of Columbia High School. “They have been through a lot of adversity over the last few years, with COVID-related restrictions and we’re just glad we can have an exciting week for them.”

“I’m excited to see us all together in the end and accomplish great things, just having this opportunity to be together, because Friday is probably the last time that we’ll see everybody all together,” said Jalaysia Everett, student body president for Columbia High School.

“It’s very important to me and very important to be the culmination of all our years of education and I’m just ready to get forward to have one last moment with all of my classmates,” said Christopher Hahn, valedictorian of Columbia High School.

Graduation at Columbia High School is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Walter Payton Field.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
Breazeale, 48, of Laurel has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s department,...
JCSD: Wanted suspect involved in Jones Co. murder case captured
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
Zachary James Thames, 28, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and Moore says...
Man charged for 4 weekend burglaries in Hub City
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination

Latest News

Petal Coleman Center hosts ‘Pre-K Movin’ On Up Week’
Petal Coleman Center Pre-K event
“Many of these schools are passing other zoos to come to Hattiesburg Zoo,” said Hattiesburg...
Hattiesburg Zoo hosted more than 15K students for field trips since fall 2021
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination
Businesses interested in being a part of the job fair can do so for free. To reserve a table,...
Hattiesburg to host annual Student Job Fair on May 23