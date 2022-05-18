2022 Columbia High graduates treated to farewell banquet

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Class of 2022 at Columbia High School sat down for a feast Tuesday, and it was just for them.

120 graduates at CHS enjoyed a farewell banquet at the Magnolia Grille.

It’s a tradition for each senior class.

Before lunch, all the graduates paraded through the halls of all four city schools in their caps and gowns.

That’s also a school tradition.

“It’s a special class,” said L.V. McNeal, principal of Columbia High School. “They have been through a lot of adversity over the last few years, with COVID-related restrictions and we’re just glad we can have an exciting week for them.”

“I’m excited to see us all together in the end and accomplish great things, just having this opportunity to be together, because Friday is probably the last time that we’ll see everybody all together,” said Jalaysia Everett, student body president for Columbia High School.

“It’s very important to me and very important to be the culmination of all our years of education and I’m just ready to get forward to have one last moment with all of my classmates,” said Christopher Hahn, valedictorian of Columbia High School.

Graduation at Columbia High School is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Walter Payton Field.

