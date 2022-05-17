Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

WATCH: Officers wrestle 6-foot alligator near SC school

The alligator was safely relocated to a pond up the road. (CNN, JAY TRONCO, DAN MICHENER, CHALESTON PD, TYLER JONES, U OF FL, @JCB_ASTROYARD)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (CNN) - A 6-foot alligator met its match when animal control officers threw down after it wandered too close for comfort to a South Carolina elementary school.

Animal control officers were called in last Tuesday after the large alligator was spotted wandering near Daniel Island Elementary in Charleston. They showed no fear, leaping onto the reptile’s back to subdue it.

The alligator thrashed about, but the officers held on.

After gaining control, officers safely relocated the sharp-toothed trespasser to a pond up the road.

“Not your everyday arrest! Our team showed no fear and got the job done! You never know what you’ll encounter as an officer!” wrote the police department on Facebook.

Charleston Police say during mating season, daily alligator-related calls are not uncommon.

Just the day before this incident, another alligator led investigators on a slow speed chase down a residential street.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
Zachary James Thames, 28, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and Moore says...
Man charged for 4 weekend burglaries in Hub City
Homeowners are seeing higher mortgage rates and home costs.
Real estate market is feeling the effects of inflation
A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden is expected to visit Buffalo, NY, days after a deadly mass shooting.
Biden to visit Buffalo after deadly mass shooting
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Ukraine mounts effort to pull last fighters from steel mill
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Elon Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal
A photo of Dr. John Cheng, a 52-year-old victim who was killed in Sunday's shooting at Geneva...
Man killed in California church shooting called a hero
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Dallas police: Suspect arrested in Koreatown salon shooting