Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Summer is approaching, and the West Jasper School District is still without a superintendent.

This comes after several district employees expressed their concerns about Doctor Kenitra Ezi on March 3.

Ezi said it was a day she never saw coming. After serving as the West Jasper superintendent for only nine months, her job performance was questioned.

“So, for four-and-a-half hours, I sat through employees coming in one at a time to share things with the board, that in my opinion were not board-related concerns,” said Ezi. “One issue was things from a coach feeling as if he had ‘no peace,’ and those were his words because I referred a parent to him when a parent had concerns about football.”

By the end of the special board meeting, Ezi was put on a paid 30-day administrative leave, pending a pre-termination hearing.

“It has been more than 60 calendar days, and I have received nothing,” said Ezi. “Nothing outlining specifically what evidence has been collected, nothing outlining what I have done that is truly worthy of termination.”

Since that night, parents and students have held protests to bring her back.

Ezi said she thinks she knows what the problem is.

“What happened on March 3 was racially motivated,” said Ezi. “All of the employees who had concerns with me were all of the same ethnic group.”

WDAM 7 reached out to the West Jasper Schoool Board attorney and the board members about the issue, but we were told they can’t speak on personnel matters.

Ezi says, however, that she’s still willing to work it out.

“People have asked me, would you really go back?” said Ezi. “I would go back in a heartbeat. I have done nothing wrong.”

WDAM 7 will continue to follow the West Jasper School District’s decision as they move forward.

