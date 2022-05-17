Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination

Summer is approaching, and the West Jasper School District is still without a superintendent.
By Mia Monet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Summer is approaching, and the West Jasper School District is still without a superintendent.

This comes after several district employees expressed their concerns about Doctor Kenitra Ezi on March 3.

Ezi said it was a day she never saw coming. After serving as the West Jasper superintendent for only nine months, her job performance was questioned.

“So, for four-and-a-half hours, I sat through employees coming in one at a time to share things with the board, that in my opinion were not board-related concerns,” said Ezi. “One issue was things from a coach feeling as if he had ‘no peace,’ and those were his words because I referred a parent to him when a parent had concerns about football.”

By the end of the special board meeting, Ezi was put on a paid 30-day administrative leave, pending a pre-termination hearing.

“It has been more than 60 calendar days, and I have received nothing,” said Ezi. “Nothing outlining specifically what evidence has been collected, nothing outlining what I have done that is truly worthy of termination.”

Since that night, parents and students have held protests to bring her back.

Ezi said she thinks she knows what the problem is.

“What happened on March 3 was racially motivated,” said Ezi. “All of the employees who had concerns with me were all of the same ethnic group.”

WDAM 7 reached out to the West Jasper Schoool Board attorney and the board members about the issue, but we were told they can’t speak on personnel matters.

Ezi says, however, that she’s still willing to work it out.

“People have asked me, would you really go back?” said Ezi. “I would go back in a heartbeat. I have done nothing wrong.”

WDAM 7  will continue to follow the West Jasper School District’s decision as they move forward.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
Zachary James Thames, 28, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and Moore says...
Man charged for 4 weekend burglaries in Hub City
T’Kia Bevily found not guilty of killing her 14-month-old stepdaughter, Jurayah Smith
Homeowners are seeing higher mortgage rates and home costs.
Real estate market is feeling the effects of inflation

Latest News

Several law enforcement agencies across the Pine Belt are taking this week to honor the men and...
National Police Week honors fallen law enforcement officers
The Hattiesburg Police Department is happening Thursday at Jaycee Park.
‘Popsicles in the Park’ happening Thursday with HPD
Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
Man wanted in murder of Laurel woman
12th Annual Wounded Minutemen Golf Tournament held in Purvis
12th annual Wonded Minutemen Golf Tournament
Superintendent says she is experiencing racial discrimination
West jasper Superintendent speaks out