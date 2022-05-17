‘Right Way to Throw Away Day’ to be held Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s time to take out the trash ... the right way.

Forrest and Lamar counties are hosting the annual “Right Way to Throw Away Day” on Saturday, May 21.

There will be two different locations for drop-offs: the Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport and the Lamar County Multipurpose Center.

This event is meant to help the environment.

“We want to protect our surface water of course, but we defiantly want to protect our drinking water,” said Forrest County District 5 Supervisor Chris Bowne. “So, we don’t want any waste solvates, pesticides, herbicides, or any bad actors going into our soils and our drinking water.”

You can bring your trash to both locations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you have prescription medications and private documents, however, you must bring those to the airport location only.

