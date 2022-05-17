Win Stuff
PPD: Petal man charged with sexual battery of a minor

The man will be held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center, according to an official.
The man will be held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center, according to an official.(Gray News, file)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man has been charged in an ongoing investigation.

According to Detective Sammy Ray with the Petal Police Department, Shane Coats was arrested and charged with one count of sexual battery of a minor.

The PPD is partnering with multiple law enforcement agencies in the case, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Their investigation is still ongoing.

Coats will be held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center, according to Ray.

He is expected to make his initial appearance before a judge at the Petal Police Department on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

If convicted of this crime, Ray said Coats could face 40 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

