‘Popsicles in the Park’ happening Thursday with HPD

By Caroline Wood
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week marks National Police Week, and the Hattiesburg Police Department is taking part by having a community event.

Kids and parents are invited to join HPD officers on Thursday at Jaycee Park for ‘Popsicles in the Park.’

HPD will have popsicles, kickball and an obstacle course for everyone to enjoy. Those who go will also be able to hang out with HPD officers.

“Typically when police and citizens come together, there’s a problem,” said Allen Murray, captain of community relations & crime prevention, Hattiesburg Police Department.“ There’s a call for service, there’s a conflict that is going on that we have got to handle... Well, this is another one of those times where we get to interact with our public and there are no conflicts at all. It’s us in a non-confrontational setting, them getting to know us not only as their police officers but as people as well who are serving them.”

The event will be happening from 4-6 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

