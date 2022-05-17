Win Stuff
Petal man facing sexual battery charge

Shane Coats is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man has been arrested in an ongoing investigation.

According to Detective Sammy Ray with the Petal Police Department, Shane M. Coats, 32, is accused of one count of sexual battery of a minor.

The PPD is partnering with multiple law enforcement agencies in the investigation, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. Their investigation is still ongoing.

Coats is being held at the Forrest County Adult Detention Center under a pending charge of sexual battery.

He is expected to make his initial appearance before a judge at the Petal Police Department on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

If convicted of this crime, Ray said Coats could face 40 years to life in prison.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

