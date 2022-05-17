Pearl mother accused of throwing baby on concrete given no bond

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl mother charged with capital murder was given no bond after making her initial court appearance Tuesday.

Makaylia Jolley is accused of “repeatedly and forcibly” throwing her baby, Khalysie Lashay Jolley, onto the road last Thursday.

The two-month-old would die two days later.

The 20-year-old was initially charged with child abuse and attempted murder of her infant daughter Khalysie Jolley.

According to Rankin County Judge Richard Redfern, those charged have been upgraded to child abuse and capital murder.

Greg Flynn with the Pearl Police Department says the baby’s horrific death leaves many unanswered questions as to why this happened, and those answers will be revealed soon.

“The one thing that I really hope is that now that the process begins to move along is that we can all come back to healing, that the city can start healing and come together, that it is a horrible, horrible case,” said Flynn. “But now let justice do what it’s going to do, let the legal system work the way that it’s going to work.”

Jolley had several family members in the courtroom during the hearing, including her mother and father.

Rankin County District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said his office would be seeking the death penalty.

