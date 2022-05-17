Win Stuff
Laurel police execute 2 search warrants within 7 days

The search warrants were executed on Monday and last Wednesday.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department executed two search warrants and seized multiple controlled substances and firearms in the past seven days.

On Monday, LPD Narcotic and CID Investigators executed a search warrant on General Pershing Street at approximately 3:46 pm. 

During the search, Investigators discovered 14.7 grams of crack cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy) tablets, marijuana and seven firearms.  

According to LPD, Mark Jordan, 59, was taken into custody at the time of the warrant.

LPD said Jordan stands charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) while in possession of a firearm, ex-con in possession of a firearm and sale of a controlled substance within 1,500 feet of a school. 

Jordan will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, May 11, LPD Narcotic and CID Investigators executed a search warrant on two locations on Jefferson Street around 5:10 p.m. 

According to LPD, Derrick Grace, 41, was arrested without incident during the warrant. 

During the search of the properties, Officers located 39.5 grams of methamphetamine, two sets of digital scales, a Hi-point 40 caliber semiautomatic pistol, a Maverick 12-gauge shotgun and a Smith & Wesson 40 caliber semiautomatic pistol.

The Smith & Wesson handgun was confirmed to be stolen out of Heidelberg. 

LPS said Grace was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church, possession of a stolen firearm and ex-con in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $10,000 in Laurel Municipal Court.

