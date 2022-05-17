Win Stuff
Laurel home catches fire overnight Monday, destroyed early Tuesday morning



By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A home is destroyed after it was on fire twice between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning in Laurel.

According to Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown, the fire department received a call from 911 dispatch of a structure fire at North 9th Avenue at about 11 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers reported the fire was in the kitchen area of the house and everyone had evacuated.

Brown says LFD Battalion Chief Ferguson dispatched three engine units to the scene: E1, E2 and E5.

Unit E1 was the first to arrive on the scene and reported flames and heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

The three engine crews did an offensive attack and put out the fire in about an hour, according to Brown.

The home suffered major fire and smoke damage, and all crews left the scene after performing overhaul operations.

Brown says around 4 a.m. Tuesday, LFD got another call from the dispatch about the same house being fully on fire at that time.

The same units were called to the scene, and when they arrived, the home was taken over by flames and was totally destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

At this time, Brown says that the cause of the fire is unknown. Further information will be released later when it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

