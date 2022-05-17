Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Hub City man charged with attempted murder for May 4 shooting

Harris, 22, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a...
Harris, 22, has been charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, Davonte Harris, 22, was arrested in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 9 p.m.

Moore says Harris was wanted in connection to the May 4 shooting that happened near the intersection of Katie Avenue and Charles Street that left one person wounded.

The shooting happened because of an argument between the individual and Harris, according to the investigation.

Harris has been charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to JCSD, Marty Breazeale, 48, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the...
UPDATE: Man wanted in murder of woman found in Leaf River
Southwest Jones Fire & Rescue boat on Leaf River assisting in a body recovery Sunday.
Female body found in Leaf River Sunday; developing situation, according to JCSD
Zachary James Thames, 28, has been booked into the Forrest County Jail, and Moore says...
Man charged for 4 weekend burglaries in Hub City
Homeowners are seeing higher mortgage rates and home costs.
Real estate market is feeling the effects of inflation
Other Laurel School District offices and schools also went into caution as a search for the...
LMSA went into lockdown out of caution Monday afternoon

Latest News

Breazeale, 48, of Laurel has been charged with murder, according to the sheriff’s department,...
JCSD: Wanted suspect involved in Holifield murder captured
6pm Headlines 5/16
6pm Headlines 5/16
Candlelight vigil held to honor murdered infant in Pearl
Several law enforcement agencies across the Pine Belt are taking this week to honor the men and...
National Police Week honors fallen law enforcement officers