Hub City man charged with attempted murder for May 4 shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this month.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, Davonte Harris, 22, was arrested in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Avenue around 9 p.m.

Moore says Harris was wanted in connection to the May 4 shooting that happened near the intersection of Katie Avenue and Charles Street that left one person wounded.

The shooting happened because of an argument between the individual and Harris, according to the investigation.

Harris has been charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

