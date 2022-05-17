HPD warns residents of false officer phone scam

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department wants the public to know about an ongoing scam attempting to take money from people by claiming they have unpaid fines or a failure to appear in court warrant and will be arrested unless paid.

According to HPD, callers are posing as members of the Hattiesburg Police Department. They are reportedly using names of actual officers, such as Detective/Investigator Neal Rockhold, and calling from a number that may show up as the Hattiesburg Police Department on your phone.

HPD wants residents to know you should never give anyone your personal or banking information over the phone.

You should also never purchase money cards and read the numbers to an individual over the phone for a means of payment.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said it will not solicit funds in any form, especially in the form of money cards, in efforts to clear up unpaid fines or warrants.

People are asked to be aware of this ongoing scam.

If you have any questions, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-544-7900.

SCAM WARNING: The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of an ongoing scam, attempting to solicit funds... Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.